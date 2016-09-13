Cowbell National Cycling tour storms Kumasi on Thursday

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell products in collaboration with the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCA), will be storming the Ashanti region for this year's Cowbell Cycling tour fixed for 15-17 September.

In all 12 clubs comprising eight persons in each club will form a team for the showdown in the Kumasi municipality.

The event, which is expected to throw the Kumasi Township into a state of ecstasy will be interspersed with an embracing Bike Caravan in the Kumasi municipality and is projected to attract over 2000 amateur riders in the Garden City and its environs.

The three-day professional race will embrace about 96 cyclists, who will be battling for 'yellow glory'.

Defending champion and Ghana's number one sprinter Emmanuel Sackey is bound to face stiff opposition from the likes of Abdul Razak Umar, Anthony Boakye and Isaac Sackey.

The race will see the riders clear the distance from Techiman to Kumasi in the first stage, and making a twisting distance again from Kumasi to Obuasi and back to Kumasi.

The last stage will be climaxed with a heated frenetic finish from Nkawkaw to Kumasi, where the closing ceremony will be highlighted with a concert organised by Cowbell.

Cowbell has placed on the ladder, huge sums of cash prizes and healthy cowbell products amounting to over GH¢20,000.00 to be fought for.

It will be recalled the leading beverage company had invested into the sport, fronting three mammoth National tours in the country for the past three years with the sole aim of promoting the sport and its brand.

The symbiotic relationships between the two bodies have seen tremendous growth in branding and promotion of the sport in recent times.

The execution of this year's Cowbell cycling tour will indisputably serve as a teaser for next year's edition which is expected to attract even more mind blowing brand desirability in the country. GNA