Sports News | 13 September 2016 16:40 CET

Exclusive: English side MK Dons hand one-year professional contract to Ghanaian starlet Thomas-Asante

English side MK Dons have handed a one-year professional contract to Ghanaian teen Brandon Thomas-Asante, the club has announced.

The 17-year-old promising attacker has the option to sign a further 12 months if he excels at the club.

Asante has been with the Dons since age 12 and is tipped to excel at the club.

He made his senior debut in the opening-day victory over Shrewsbury Town. He has gone on to make a further four appearances in the first team.

Karl Robinson told mkdons.com: 'Brandon deserves this. I've been aware of his talent for a number of years and he has developed a lot as a player and as a person - he's a good character and is great to have in the dressing room.

'We gave him an opportunity to join the first team in pre-season and he took that chance with both hands. There's more to come from him but knowing him like I do, he's eager to keep working hard, pushing on and, ultimately, be the best he can.

