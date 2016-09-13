Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 16:36 CET

Kotoko set sights on Top four

By MyJoyOnline

Asante Kotoko have set their sights on a top four finish after missing out the league following a 1-1 stalemate at Medeama over the weekend, assistant coach of the club has revealed.

The Porcupine Warriors have switched their attention to a top four finish with only two matches to end the campaign.

“We have two matches left and we will not concern ourselves with results of other teams. We will just play our matches and after the end of the season, we will know where we are on the table.”

Kotoko are currently occupying the 4th position with 43 points after 28 matches played.

And will play as guest of Ashanti Gold before hosting WAFA in final bow.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah

Sports News

GAUGE THE TEMPERATURE AND PITCH YOUR MESSAGE ACCORDINGLY
By: FRED AMESE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img