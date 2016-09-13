Kotoko set sights on Top four

Asante Kotoko have set their sights on a top four finish after missing out the league following a 1-1 stalemate at Medeama over the weekend, assistant coach of the club has revealed.

The Porcupine Warriors have switched their attention to a top four finish with only two matches to end the campaign.

“We have two matches left and we will not concern ourselves with results of other teams. We will just play our matches and after the end of the season, we will know where we are on the table.”

Kotoko are currently occupying the 4th position with 43 points after 28 matches played.

And will play as guest of Ashanti Gold before hosting WAFA in final bow.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah