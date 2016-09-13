Ghana Premier League: Winning the league title will be a plus - Wa All Stars

The 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season has been an incredible one for Wa All Stars and they could end up being crowned champions.

They have been consistent with intrepid and stupendous display across the length and breath, breaking boundaries to continually to push harder to succeed Ashanti Gold as champions of the Ghana Premier League.

However, their journey to success hit a snag as the title race was blown wide open by Liberty Professionals, who cut short their celebrations, dropping them dead courtesy of Latif Blessing's first half strike at the Carl Reindolf Park last Sunday. READ MORE: West Ham ban 13 supporters for life

And the club's Chief Executive Officer, Seth Pawun noted that they want to win the glorious new trophy, they are not desperate for it.

'We are not putting pressure on the boys, we want to place well,' he told Joy FM.

'It is a great ambition and will be history for this crop of players and for the people in the north; it will be great for them."

He added: "We are not eager or desperate for the title, we just have to win our game against Aduana on Thursday and see what happens after that,' he said.

Aduana Stars, who are mounting pressure on Wa All Stars, their next opponents for the title defeated Techiman City 4-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to go top of the table on goal difference.

The title will however be decided on head-to-head rule if both teams end the season with the same number of points.

