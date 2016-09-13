Today In history: Heart of Lions beat Hearts of Oak to win Top-4

On 13th September, 2009, Kpando Heart of Lions won the MTN Top 4 championship despite a game in hand after they beat Premier League Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak 3-2 in their penultimate game played at the Ohene Djan Stadium.

The win has thus put Lions on top after they have drawn just once and won four of their five games played so far and are on 13 points, five richer than second placed King Faisal, their last opponents in the competition.

Hearts appeared the better side when proceedings got underway; dictating an early pace and Bernard Don Bortey was set clear on five minutes but the bravery of Lions goalkeeper Stephen Ahorlu came to play to deny the Phobians an opener.

However seven minutes on, it was Kofi Nti Boakye who shot Lions ahead with a brilliant half volley whilst sandwich in-between two Hearts defenders.

It was Hearts' striker, Samuel Affum who gave out a careless throw-in deep into the Lions area and Edmund Owusu Ansah controlled well the resultant throw to send a long pass to Tanko Mohammed in the middle for the latter to pick out Boakye who raced between the two defenders to unleash a half volley that beat advancing Laud Quartey in post. Needing a quick reaction to turn the game around, Hearts launched an attack that left the Lions defence compromised and when the Phobian invasion produced a corner kick, the Hearts faithful dotted within the arena had room for them to chant.

With Don Bortey sending in the in-swing, defender Karim Alhassan towered over his markers to pull an equaliser for the Phobians in 27 minutes to end the first half at par. Both teams resumed the second half stronger but when Lions tore away in what appeared a harmless move, Alhassan gifted the victors an own goal when he turned the ball into his own net from a lame cross from the right flank.

With the advantage restored, Hearts strengthened their fight for another equalizer but twice Gilbert Fiamenyo was wasteful in front of goal in a manner that drew negative reactions from his colleagues and supporters alike.

Just when it appeared Hearts could fetch the equalizer, Lions Mohammed finally got his name on the score sheet when he profited from an excessive dribble by Hearts Ishmael Aryee to tear his markers into shreds before shooting beneath Quartey on 70th minute mark. The game from then became a one way affair as the Lions team decided to toy with the Phobians as they created rings around the players to pleasure of their supporters, however deep into added time, Hearts Tetteh Nortey pulled a goal back from a goal mouth melee to end proceedings in favour of Lions. 13 Sept. 09

