Sports News | 13 September 2016 14:25 CET

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner shows off his £8.5m super car collection

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has showed off his luxurious collection of super cars at the German Nurburgring race track.

The total value of the cars is estimated to be £8.5million, which included a very rare Pagani Zonda R, one of just 15 that have ever been produced with a price tag of approximately £2.5million.

The 49-year-old took his rides for a spin on former business partner and fellow Russian oligarch Viktor Kharitonin's world-famous track.

Kharitonin closed the track for two days in order for the billionaires to play with their toys.

play Abramovich displayed an array of sublime motors

