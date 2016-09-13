Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 14:25 CET

Ghanaian striker David Opoku scores but suffers defeat on AS Tripoli debut


Ghanaian striker David Opoku netted on his debut for Lebanese side AS Tripoli in their 2-1 defeat to Al Akhaa Al Ahli in the season's opener.

Opoku scored the consolation goal for his side after he finished off  a sublime move in the 37th minute.

The former Ghana Under-23 striker joined Tripoli from Al Egtmaeey and has already start hitting the ground running.

'It was a great game though we lost due some defensive lapses, we hope to correct them our next games,' he said

'I am looking forward to a great season, my job is to score and help the team to win and I will do that."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

People who are always in the eyes of the public must not forget that whatever they do become a Public thing.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img