Ghanaian striker David Opoku scores but suffers defeat on AS Tripoli debut



Ghanaian striker David Opoku netted on his debut for Lebanese side AS Tripoli in their 2-1 defeat to Al Akhaa Al Ahli in the season's opener.

Opoku scored the consolation goal for his side after he finished off a sublime move in the 37th minute.

The former Ghana Under-23 striker joined Tripoli from Al Egtmaeey and has already start hitting the ground running.

'It was a great game though we lost due some defensive lapses, we hope to correct them our next games,' he said

'I am looking forward to a great season, my job is to score and help the team to win and I will do that."

