The director of football at Schalke 04 Christian Hieldel has revealed his outfit is considering signing left back Baba Rahman on a permanent basis after his impressive showing against Bayern Munich.

The former Asante Kotoko left back's impressive display in last Saturday's loss to Bayern Munich has had the top-dogs at Schalke waxing lyrical about him.

Rahman joined the Royal Blues from Chelsea two months ago and has impressed in all the two games he has played for the Bundesliga club.

With no buy option in his loan deal Schalke are looking to talk Chelsea into releasing the former Augsburg man on a low after his challenges in the English Premier League.

There is a generally feeling that Rahman is more suited to the Bundesliga and will eventually evolve into one of the best left backs if he stays and grows in the Bundesliga.

