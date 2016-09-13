Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 14:25 CET

German giants Schalke 04 open to signing Chelsea’s Baba Rahman on a permanent basis

The director of football at Schalke 04 Christian Hieldel has revealed his outfit is considering signing left back Baba Rahman on a permanent basis after his impressive showing against Bayern Munich.

The former Asante Kotoko left back's impressive display in last Saturday's loss to Bayern Munich has had  the top-dogs at Schalke waxing lyrical about him.

Rahman joined the Royal Blues from Chelsea two months ago and has impressed in all the two games he has played for the Bundesliga club.

With no buy option in his loan deal Schalke are looking to talk Chelsea into releasing the former Augsburg man on a low after his challenges in the English Premier League.

There is a generally feeling that Rahman is more suited to the Bundesliga and will eventually evolve into one of the best left backs if he stays and grows in the Bundesliga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Be careful the kind of people you surround yourself with.
By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img