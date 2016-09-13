Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene set to terminate Ismaily contract over unpaid cash



Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene is angling for a move away from Ismaily over unpaid monies running into several months.

The Egyptian outfit are reported to be owing the Ghanaian huge sums of money.

Footballmadeinghana have claimed the Ghanaian is unhappy and seriously considering terminating his contract with the North African side.

The 28-year-old is reported to be be courted by Zamalek and Wadi Degla.

The attacker has raked in 20 goals in 41 outings since joining from Al Orobah FC in the summer of 2015

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com