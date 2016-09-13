Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 14:25 CET

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene set to terminate Ismaily contract over unpaid cash


Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene is angling for a move away from Ismaily over unpaid monies running into several months.

The Egyptian outfit are reported to be owing the Ghanaian huge sums of money.

Footballmadeinghana have claimed the Ghanaian is unhappy and seriously considering terminating his contract with the North African side.

The 28-year-old is reported to be be courted by Zamalek and Wadi Degla.

The attacker has raked in 20 goals in 41 outings since joining from  Al Orobah FC in the summer of 2015

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A human is human; and human is a human.
By: Nii Mensa Kwao II
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img