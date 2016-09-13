Ghana Premier League: We will beat Aduana Stars for the league title - Wa All Stars CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wa All Stars Oduro Nyarko says his side will beat Aduana Stars for the league title.

The Wa based side who are tied on 48 points with the Dormaa side will welcome the 'Ogya Lads' to the Wa Park on Wednesday in the penultimate game of the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

A win for Wa All Stars will send them top of the league table with three-point advantage going into their last game - which they will play as guests to relegation threatening side Sekondi Hasaacas.

'We need only one win to win the game, and that will be against Aduana Stars because we will lead them with three points,' Nyarko told Hot FM.

'If we win against them and lose our last game we will still win the league because we have better head to head record against them so we will beat them for the league title,' he added.

