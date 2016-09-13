Ghana Premier League: Medeama SC confirm coach Yaw Owusu's departure

Medeama SC have officially parted company with Prince Yaw Owusu, the club has confirmed.

Last week, it was reported in the local media that the Tarkwa giants have mutually parted company with Yaw Owusu after the club failed to progress to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, the club in officialising the departure of the former Tema Youth trainer have released a statement which reads:

"Medeama Sporting Club and coach Prince Yaw Owusu have parted ways by mutual consent."

"The club would like to thank Owusu for his immense contribution since he returned to Tarkwa.

"Both management and the coach believe it is in the best interest of both parties to go our separate ways. READ MORE: Burkina Faso's dies during French Cup tie

"The club wishes to make clear coach Prince Owusu leaves us on good terms and will always remain respected and significant figure at Medeama.

The club's statement added: "Technical Director Augustine Evans Adotey takes charge of the team and will be assisted by Ben Owu until the end of the season.

The club will take a definite decision on the technical direction at the end of the current campaign."

Yaw Owusu joined Medeama mid-way into the season after the dismissal of Swedish tactician Tom Strand.

On Sunday they will play as guests to Hearts of Oak on match day 29 of the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

