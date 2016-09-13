Ghana Premier League: Charles Taylor: Hearts of Oak lack quality

Charles Taylor has lashed out at the current management of Hearts of Oak for recruiting less-fancied players into the team.

Hearts Oak have not won the Ghana Premier League, since the 2008-09 and despite, occupying the top spot twice this season they appeared to have thrown in the towel, with two games remaining.

Charles Taylor has indicated that the team is suffering from lack of depth in quality, and the management team should be blamed for that.

'Hearts of Oak don't have any quality players. The supporters should blame the management for that. Players who were warming our bench are even better than regular players of Hearts of Oak, currently

'During our days that players were not well paid we were giving out our best, so I also think that the players too are part of the problems,' he told the Kumasi-based Silver FM.

Charles Taylor was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the CAF Champions League, the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup in 2001 and again helped the team to win the CAF Super Cup in 2001.

