NPP to assist local clubs financially when voted into power in Ghana's upcoming crucial election



Ghana's biggest opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are promising to a financial breather for local clubs if it wins the crucial December 7 Presidential polls.

The NPP say they will pay the salaries of at least five players of each of the Premier League teams and roll out a plan to ease the financial burden on the other lower division clubs.

The biggest opposition party are expected to face off with the ruling National Democratic Congress in what watchers say will be the most keenly contested Presidential election in the fourth Republic.

Former deputy minister of sports in the erstwhile Kuffor administration Osei Bonsu Amoah has revealed plans to help local clubs financially.

'NPP government will assist local clubs in paying at least salaries of five players,' he said

'This will be our way of helping promote the league."

Popular opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo will be hoping to be third time lucky when he squares off against incumbent John Dramani Mahama on December 7.

