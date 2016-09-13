Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 13:40 CET

Ghanaian striker Gabriel Mensah delighted to have scored on Pietà Hotspurs debut in Malta


Ghanaian striker Gabriel Mensah was left thrilled to have scored on his debut for PietÃ  Hotspurs in the Maltese second-tier league.

Mensah, 20, who joined from Maltese giants Mosta FC, opened his account with a sublime finish during his side's 2-0 win over Naxxar Lions.

And the Ghanaian youngster was left delighted with his goal.

The talented youngster hogged the headlines after scoring in his first game for the Club as they defeated Naxxar Lions 2-0 on Sunday night.

'Well I was so determined today to give my best for the team. Also I'm so happy that i scored my first goal for Pieta,' he told the Club's official website.

'I want to take this opportunity to thank the supporters for their support throughout the game.'

The former Adenta United and FK Tauras TauragÄ— striker joined PietÃ  Hotspurs from Maltese giants Mosta FC,

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Lying with an antaginistic camouflage face is not only shameful, but the height of folly and self humiliation.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img