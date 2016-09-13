

Ghanaian striker Gabriel Mensah was left thrilled to have scored on his debut for PietÃ Hotspurs in the Maltese second-tier league.

Mensah, 20, who joined from Maltese giants Mosta FC, opened his account with a sublime finish during his side's 2-0 win over Naxxar Lions.

And the Ghanaian youngster was left delighted with his goal.

The talented youngster hogged the headlines after scoring in his first game for the Club as they defeated Naxxar Lions 2-0 on Sunday night.

'Well I was so determined today to give my best for the team. Also I'm so happy that i scored my first goal for Pieta,' he told the Club's official website.

'I want to take this opportunity to thank the supporters for their support throughout the game.'

The former Adenta United and FK Tauras TauragÄ— striker joined PietÃ Hotspurs from Maltese giants Mosta FC,

