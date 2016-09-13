Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 13:40 CET

Emmanuel Sowah played for Anderlecht’s U-21 side over the weekend

Ghanaian right back Emmanuel Sowah dropped to Anderlecht's U-21 side this weekend despite making his debut in the Belgian Pro League and also in the Europa League.

The Ghanaian was among 8 players to drop down and play for the U-21 side this weekend raising concerns over his first team status.

Below is the full list of players who played for the U-21 side:

Alvarez Azevedo, Bernier, Boeckx, Cools, D'Alberto, Deschacht, Dewaele, Doumbia, Faes, kule Mbombo, Meddour, Morias, Obradovic, Petit, Sowah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

SOME FRIENDS HAPPENS TO BE A BLESSINGS WHEN THEY COME INTO YOUR LIFE WHILE OTHERS COME INTO YOUR LIFE AS A LESSON
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img