Emmanuel Sowah played for Anderlecht’s U-21 side over the weekend
Ghanaian right back Emmanuel Sowah dropped to Anderlecht's U-21 side this weekend despite making his debut in the Belgian Pro League and also in the Europa League.
The Ghanaian was among 8 players to drop down and play for the U-21 side this weekend raising concerns over his first team status.
Below is the full list of players who played for the U-21 side:
Alvarez Azevedo, Bernier, Boeckx, Cools, D'Alberto, Deschacht, Dewaele, Doumbia, Faes, kule Mbombo, Meddour, Morias, Obradovic, Petit, Sowah
