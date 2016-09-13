Ben Idrissa Derme: Burkina Faso's dies during French Cup tie

Former Burkina Faso international Ben Idrissa Derme has died during a French Cup tie for amateur side AJ Biguglia.

The 34-year-old suffered a heart attack early in the second half of the third-round tie while playing for the French sixth-division side.

The medical services treated him on the pitch but were unable to revive him.

Derme had been capped four times by Burkina Faso and had played in the French lower leagues and in Moldova, as well as in Burkina Faso.

