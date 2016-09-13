Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 13 September 2016 12:55 CET

Ben Idrissa Derme: Burkina Faso's dies during French Cup tie

Former Burkina Faso international Ben Idrissa Derme has died during a French Cup tie for amateur side AJ Biguglia.

The 34-year-old suffered a heart attack early in the second half of the third-round tie while playing for the French sixth-division side. Read more: Four Paralympians run faster than Rio Olympics gold medallist

The medical services treated him on the pitch but were unable to revive him.

Derme had been capped four times by Burkina Faso and had played in the French lower leagues and in Moldova, as well as in Burkina Faso.

