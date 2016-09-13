Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 12:55 CET

Kevin Prince Boateng congratulates Balotelli for scoring brace on Nice debut

Suspended Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has congratulated former AC Milan teammate Balotelli for scoring twice on his Nice debut.

The Ghanaian born Italian marked his French Ligue 1 debut in style by scoring a superb brace.

Balotelli coolly scored from the spot before heading home from close range to propel the The Eaglets to a 3-2 win over Marseille.

Boateng tweeted this to Balotelli
Well done my brother @FinallyMario pic.twitter.com/Rbi0eAZOzv

— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) September 11, 2016

Boateng himself opened his Las Palmas account with a goal in the Spanish topflight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The best things in life come in small packages
By: Kobe Agyeman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img