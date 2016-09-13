Kevin Prince Boateng congratulates Balotelli for scoring brace on Nice debut

Suspended Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has congratulated former AC Milan teammate Balotelli for scoring twice on his Nice debut.

The Ghanaian born Italian marked his French Ligue 1 debut in style by scoring a superb brace.

Balotelli coolly scored from the spot before heading home from close range to propel the The Eaglets to a 3-2 win over Marseille.

Boateng tweeted this to Balotelli

Well done my brother @FinallyMario pic.twitter.com/Rbi0eAZOzv

— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) September 11, 2016

Boateng himself opened his Las Palmas account with a goal in the Spanish topflight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com