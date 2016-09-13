Veteran Ghanaian striker Mathew Amoah scores brace for Halstere in Dutch amateur league



Veteran Ghanaian striker Mathew Amoah scored a brace for Halsteren in their 3-0 win over Nuenen in Dutch amateur football league over the weekend.

Amoah opened the scoring as early as the 12th minute before increasing his personal tally to two in the second.

The former Black Stars striker has impressed heavily since he joined the lower division side from Barony.

The veteran who played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany has spent his entire professional football career in the Netherland.

He played for Vitesse Arhem before joining NAC Breda in the early stages of his career.

