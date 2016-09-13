Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 12:55 CET

Veteran Ghanaian striker Mathew Amoah scores brace for Halstere in Dutch amateur league


Veteran Ghanaian striker Mathew Amoah scored a brace for Halsteren in their 3-0 win over Nuenen in Dutch amateur football league over the weekend.

Amoah opened the scoring as early as the 12th minute before increasing his personal tally to two in the second.

The former Black Stars striker has impressed heavily since he joined the lower division side from Barony.

The veteran who played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany has spent his entire professional football career in the Netherland.

He played for Vitesse Arhem before joining NAC Breda in the early stages of his career.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"Hold on to instruction, do not let it go; guard it well,for it is your life"
By: Asamoah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img