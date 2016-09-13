Black Starlets move camp to Cape Coast ahead of Ivory Coast clash
Ghana's U17 side the Black Starlets have pitched cp at Cape Coast ahead of the first leg qualifier with the Young Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire on September 18 this year.
The team moved from their base at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram to pitch camp in Cape Coast ahead of their AYC 1st leg clash.
Ghana beat Burkina Faso on a 6-5 aggregate to book the final qualification berth with the Ivorians following a 5-1 home win and a 4-1 away loss to Young Stallions a few weeks ago.
Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin selected a 23-man squad for the campaign.
Below is the list of the 23 man squad in camp
1.Abdul Razak Yusif
2.Majeeb Yakubu
3.Mohammed Abdulai Shitaron
4.Faisal Osman
5.Gideon Acquah
6.Rashid Alhassan
7.Gabriel Leveh
8.Ibrahim Sulley
9.Mohammed Iddriss
10.Kwame Aziz
11.Eric Ayiah
12.Emmanuel Toku
13.Majeed Alhassan
14.Michael Acquaye
15.Kwadwo Opoku
16.Kwadwo Asamoah
17.Isaac Antah
18.Samuel Mone Andoh
19.Ibrahim Gargo
20.Kingsley Owusu
21.Mohammed Issah Awal
22.Seidu Issaka
23.Danlad Ibrahim
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
