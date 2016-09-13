Black Starlets move camp to Cape Coast ahead of Ivory Coast clash

Ghana's U17 side the Black Starlets have pitched cp at Cape Coast ahead of the first leg qualifier with the Young Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire on September 18 this year.

The team moved from their base at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram to pitch camp in Cape Coast ahead of their AYC 1st leg clash.

Ghana beat Burkina Faso on a 6-5 aggregate to book the final qualification berth with the Ivorians following a 5-1 home win and a 4-1 away loss to Young Stallions a few weeks ago.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin selected a 23-man squad for the campaign.

Below is the list of the 23 man squad in camp

1.Abdul Razak Yusif

2.Majeeb Yakubu

3.Mohammed Abdulai Shitaron

4.Faisal Osman

5.Gideon Acquah

6.Rashid Alhassan

7.Gabriel Leveh

8.Ibrahim Sulley

9.Mohammed Iddriss

10.Kwame Aziz

11.Eric Ayiah

12.Emmanuel Toku

13.Majeed Alhassan

14.Michael Acquaye

15.Kwadwo Opoku

16.Kwadwo Asamoah

17.Isaac Antah

18.Samuel Mone Andoh

19.Ibrahim Gargo

20.Kingsley Owusu

21.Mohammed Issah Awal

22.Seidu Issaka

23.Danlad Ibrahim

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

