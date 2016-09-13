Swansea City pulled off a remarkable performance to hold Chelsea to a pulsating 2-2 draw game at the Liberty Stadium over the weekend.

Ayew who joined West Ham United In a record deal is on the mends after damaging his quadriceps on his debut against Chelsea.

The Welsh based club lost skipper Ashley Williams, Bafetimbi Gomis and Andre Ayew who scored 12 goals to help them avoid relegation last season.

But forward Leroy Fer says they have shown they can cope with the loss of these figures.

'"Some good names - Ashley [Williams], AndrÃ© [Ayew] and BafÃ© [Gomis] - went to other teams in the summer, that's a big loss. But we had some new players come in and I still think we've got a strong team.

"To be fair, when I went from Norwich City to QPR, because QPR came from the Championship, I had that feeling a little bit: 'Is this the right option?' I joined and got relegated again, and that was hard for me, playing in the Championship for six months.

"Swansea were struggling last season. But I could see we had enough quality."

