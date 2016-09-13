All Stars not desperate to win League - CEO

It has been an incredible season for All Stars that now looks set to end with them being crowned champions of the League.

Although the Chief Executive Officer, Seth Pawun noted club wants to win the glorious new trophy, they are not desperate for it.

The WA based side are joint top on the log with Aduana Stars on 48 points with just two matches to end the campaign.

All Stars last Sunday dropped three points whiles Aduana picked three points ahead of their crunch duel tomorrow at the comfort zone of the former, WA park.

The Northern Blues will win the league title if they beat Aduana Stars, irrespective of the outcome of last match day, because they will have a better head-to-head record.

All Stars beat Aduana 1-0 at the Dormaa park in the first round.

“We are not putting pressure on the boys, we want to place well,” he told Joy Sports

“It is a great ambition and will be history for this crop of players and for the people in the north it will be great for them.”

“We are not eager or desperate for the title, we just have to win our game against Aduana on Thursday and see what happens after that.”

