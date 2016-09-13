Hearts coach Yaw Preko insists Inusah Musah is worthy of a Black Stars call up

Hearts of Oak interim coach Yaw Preko says defender Musah Inusah is convinced Insah Musah is worthy of a Black Stars call-up.

The defender has been one of the best performers in the second round of the league, churning out stupendous displays.

Inusah has emerged as the defender with the most man-of-the-match accolade this season.

Inusah won the man-of-the-match in yesterday's Premier League encounter with Ebusua Dwarfs.

This comes after winning three man-of-the-match awards, making it four.

In an interview, Preko said 'He deserves a Black Stars call up with his performances but I believe his time will come'.

