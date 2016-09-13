Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 10:40 CET

Awal Mohammed yet to feature for Arsenal Tula because of problems of International Transfer Certificate

Former Raja Casablanca defender Awal Mohammed is still waiting for his international transfer certificate thus the reason behind his lack of action for the club.

The defender signed for the Russian Premier League side after terminating his contract with Morocco based Raja Casablanca.

He has however not played for the club because of the delay of his international transfer certificate, a situation that is frustrating the Russian club.

Concerns are growing within the camp of the defender and he still pondering filing the case at FIFA level to see his situation settled so that he can help his new side.

Arsenal Tula lost 5-0 to Zenit St. Petersburg over the weekend with Emmanuel Frimpong playing full throttle.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

You can never usher someone into a place unknown to you.
By: Deborah Naa Ayorkor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img