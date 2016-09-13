Awal Mohammed yet to feature for Arsenal Tula because of problems of International Transfer Certificate

Former Raja Casablanca defender Awal Mohammed is still waiting for his international transfer certificate thus the reason behind his lack of action for the club.

The defender signed for the Russian Premier League side after terminating his contract with Morocco based Raja Casablanca.

He has however not played for the club because of the delay of his international transfer certificate, a situation that is frustrating the Russian club.

Concerns are growing within the camp of the defender and he still pondering filing the case at FIFA level to see his situation settled so that he can help his new side.

Arsenal Tula lost 5-0 to Zenit St. Petersburg over the weekend with Emmanuel Frimpong playing full throttle.

