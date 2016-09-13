Samuel Tetteh vows to score more for Ghana after opening his account

Ghana and FC Liefering winger Samuel Tetteh came in for huge applauds after scoring for the Black Stars on his full debuts and says he is determined to score more for the nation.

The former West Africa Football Academy forward is originally a Red Bull Salzburg player but is currently playing for FC Liefering in the Austrian second-tier where he has scored 5 goals in seven appearances.

Tetteh also scored for Ghana, his first goal on his first start against Rwanda with head coach of the Black Stars lauding his prowess.

'Everybody wants to represent his country and it's a privilage that I am part of the National team,' Tetteh told Accra-based CITI-FM

'I was very happy to have scored and I am going to do more to ensure that I contribute my share of goals in the team.'

'It's very important that I continue to work hard at both club and national level for my development.'

Having excelled in the Ghana Premier League with WAFA, Tetteh moved to Austria this season but says his decision to move was solely based on developing his game.

'Me moving to Austria was because I wanted to play more and develop my game.'

'It's been good so far so I am hoping that after I can sit down and reflect and see how things go.'

By Rahman Osman

