Sports News | 13 September 2016 09:55 CET

Joseph Aidoo: Ghanaian defender scores in Swedish top-flight league

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo put up a sensational display to win the man of the match award in a game that he scored for Hammarby in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday night at the Tele2 Arena before 23,000 fans.

The former Inter Allies and Black Satellites player shot Hammarby into the lead in the 69th minute: Kennedy took aim as usual on Haglund, who for once did not win the ball in a duel. Instead, the ball ended up with Aidoo at the far post, and the Ghanaian consigned the hill safely in the net for his first ever goal.

The goal was the first scored by Joseph Aidoo in the Swedish top-flight league, since joining Hammarby in 2015 from Inter Allies.

He was part of the Ghana U-20 Male National Football Team in 2015.

