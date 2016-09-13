Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 13 September 2016 07:40 CET

Red-hot Dwamena strikes again to propel Lustenau to massive win in Austrian second-tier

Ghanaian youth forward Raphael Dwamena perpetuated his sensational scoring form in the Austrian second-tier after netting in Austria Lustenau's 4-0 battering of Wattens on Monday.

The former Red Bull Salzburg forward, 21, has now scored six league goals and two in the Austrian Cup to take his tally to 8 goals in all competitions.

Dwamena scored on Friday to contribute to his side's crusading form in the Liga 1 and continued with yet another impressive scoring form on Monday night, scoring in the 45th minute while Brazilian Bruno netted a hat-trick.

The enigmatic striker has now overtaken his Ghanaian compatriot Samuel Tetteh on the top-scorer chart as he leads him with by a goal.

Dwamena connected a pass from Christoph StÃ¼ckler to finish just in the nick of the half-time whistle.

By El Akyereko
The danger with mediocrity is that the ruth is realised only when it is too late to correct one's stance.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
