Ghana youth defender Joe Aidoo scores for Hammarby in Swedish top-flight

Former Ghana U20 defender Joseph Aidoo scored to earn a point for Hammarby in a 1-1 draw with Orebro in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday night.

Aidoo, a former Inter Allies defender and a member of the Ghana U20 squad in 2015, put his side in the lead when he scored in the 69th minute at the Tele2 Arena before 23,000 fans.

Kennedy took aim as usual on Haglund, who for once did not win the ball in a duel. Instead, the ball ended up with Aidoo at the far post, and the Ghanaian consigned the hill safely in the net for his first ever goal.

The enterprising defender was booked in second-half stoppage-time after the visiting had equalised.

The goal becomes Aidoo's first ever goal in the Swedish top-flight in two seasons in the Swedish top-flight league.

By El Akyereko

