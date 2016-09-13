Acting Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould has called on the people to Kumasi to garner support ahead of the 2016 Ghana’s Fastest Human finals slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

“As we congratulate the organizers of the Ghana’s Fastest Human, and call on the general public to lend its support by going to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon to cheer on the athletes to deliver their best,” Mr. Mould said.

Mr. Mould also urged the sprinters to put in maximum effort in other to be inducted into the GNPC Speedsters’ Club.

“I encourage you all not just to aim at winning your age category races but, to put in the extra efforts to merit a place in the GNPC Speedsters’ Club, which we are sponsoring to develop the best amongst you to become world-class athletes to represent Ghana in athletic competitions at the world stage,” He said.

GNPC Speedsters’ Club is a special initiative which aims at rewarding the top four sprinters (two males, two females) in the finals to undertake a one year residential training programme under its sponsorship.

GNPC is the headline sponsor of the Ghana’s Fastest Human: a-seven-year programme (2013-2020) which seeks to unearth 100-metres talents that will restore Ghana to its glorious heights in sprint athletics and participate in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

