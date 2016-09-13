The Comeback Kings: Dansoman Celtic Beats Royal Eagles

Dansoman Celtic Football Club came from a goal down to beat Royal Eagle 2-1 in their opening match of the 2015/2016 Accra West District, Division 3 League at the Darkuman Park, on Sunday, September 11.

The home side (Royal Eagles) capitalized on the poor nature of the pitch to take the lead in less than 30 minutes of the game, but Dansoman Celtic having used the first half as an acclimatization exercise returned from the break with a bang as goals from Charles Atsu Alberto and Abubakar Alhassan won the three points for the visitors (Celtic).

The Sahara based (Dansoman Celtic) club will play as guest to Royal Exchange on matchday 2 on Saturday, September 17.

Nana Kaabi Bonsu, otherwise known as Slim (Chairman of Dansoman Celtic) showered praise on his players for the great comeback.

“I have to commend the boys for the great show. It’s very difficult for any team to pick a win on away ground, especially after conceding the first goal, I think my players showed character, hence the win,” Slim said in a post match interview.

“The poor nature of the pitch did not allow my boys to stroke the ball around as they are used to but I think they became used to the turf as the game progressed”

“I knew my players were going to equalize and once we pulled even I knew victory was going to be ours,” Slim added.

