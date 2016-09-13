Ghana Premier League: Latif Blessing Heads Liberty Professionals Out Of Relegation Basket

Liberty Professionals’ skill factory, Latif Atta Blessing, stole the show on Sunday at the Carl Reindorf Park, Accra as his lone goal gave the scientific soccer lads 1-0 win over Wa All Stars on matchday 28 of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League.

Having lost chain of matches, coach George Lamptey (Liberty Professionals) decided to play the most experienced Maxwell Mensah in front of his back four defensive set up (Simon Zibo, Richard Antwi, Mubarak Yusif, and Samuel Sarfo) in other to curb the attacking prowess of the visitors (Wa All Stars).

George Lamptey’s plan worked for his side as the man-in-the-hole (Maxwell Mensah) was able to nullify the cohesive combination between All Stars’ attacking triumvirate – Emmanuel Ocran, Richard Arthur, and Paul Devries Asare.

From the opposite angle, Tamimu Muntari and Daniel Kodie punched a lot of holes into the visitor’s defensive quartet of Hafiz Adams, Abdul Ganin, Moses Nyarko, and Isshaku Konda.

Latif Blessing gave Liberty Professionals the lead in the 24th minute when he ghosted into the penalty area All Stars to head home Tamimu Muntari’s in-swinger.

With defeat staring at All Stars, coach Enos Adepa decided to play high attacking pressing game in the second half, but Samuel Sarfo and right back, Simon Zibo were on a ninety minute surveillance duty.

The results mean that All Stars have moved from the summit of the league table to the second position with 48 points whilst Liberty Professionals have climb to the eleventh position with 35 points.

