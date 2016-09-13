The Black Sticks, Ghana’s Hockey team both male and female have qualified to the next stage of the Hockey World League Round One Tournament in Accra between four countries in Africa namely; Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria and Ghana the host nation.

Rachel Bamfo of the Ghana Fire Service scored ye lone goal for Ghana against Kenya in the final female game. They have thus qualified for the next round in Valencia, Spain.

The men also made it to Bangladesh for the next round of the male competition.

Ghana female team beat Namibia 2-0. They won 2-0 over Nigeria and pipped Kenya 1-0 to win the tournament and also qualify. One the final day, Kenya beat Nigeria 4-3 in the female division and 3-1 in the men category to maintain themselves as a force to reckon with.

Ghana’s male team thrashed Namibia 7-1 in an exciting game, then they went on to defeat Kenya 1-0 in a tight game with Captain Salya Nsalbini scoring a fine goal on the tenth minute to seal victory for Ghana. He also proved to be a good and serving better in midfield and defence..

Namibia coach Trevor Cormack praised the Ghanaian teams as well prepared and a super fit outfit.

Namibia suffered a comprehensive 7-1 defeat against Ghana in their opening match at the World Hockey League tournament.

Namibia finally managed to open their account when Namibia were awarded a penalty with five minutes to go and Ernest Jacobs scored from the spot to make the final score 7-1.

Ghana dominated all aspects of the match according to the official match stats of the game. They had 36 shots on goal compared to Namibia's two, and seven penalty corners to Namibia's zero.

They also penetrated Namibia's circle 42 times compared to only five circle penetrations by Namibia who paraded an all-white squad with only one black player.

Ghana Captain Nsalbini said it is a dream come true to host and win the World Hockey League Round 1 in Accra. He assured that they will mend all the faults and petty as they move on to the next stage of the competition.

He thanked the executives of the Ghana Hockey Association and the technical staff as well as the players who played as a unit and exceled.

The event in Ghana was sponsored by Vodafone, Accra Brewery Ltd with the support of other companies.