Sports News | 13 September 2016 01:06 CET

Burkina Faso player dies after heart attack during French Cup clash

By MyJoyOnline

Football clubs have been paying tribute after ex-Burkina Faso international Ben Idrissa Derme collapsed and died during a game at the weekend.

The 34-year-old centre-back suffered a heart attack while playing for Corsican club AJ Biguglia in a French Cup third-round tie.

Derme reportedly collapsed just minutes into the second-half and medics were tragically unable to revive him.

The former central midfielder won four caps for his country during a career which saw him become a familiar face in the lower leagues of French football.

Derme began his time with Etoile Filante before enjoying a spell in Moldova with Sheriff Tiraspol.

Derme also played for US Ouagadougou, USC Corta, CA Bastia and EF Bastia, and the likes of Sevilla and Ajaccio have paid their respects as he leaves behind a daughter and wife.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith

