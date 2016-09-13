Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 September 2016 00:55 CET

Ian Taylor: Aston Villa legend heaps praises on Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has been praised by an Aston Villa legend Ian Taylor following his man of the match display over the weekend.

Ayew had a hand in both Ross McCormack and Rudy Gestede' goals, as Villa settled for a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

 'Jordan Ayew was our shining light. He caused problems coming inside,' Taylor said.

The Ghanaian international was linked with several clubs after Aston Villa were demoted to the Championship, but Roberto Martinez put the not for sale tag on his head and succeeded in keeping him in the team.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Everything is Everything
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img