Romelu Lukaku: Belgium international nets 11-minute hat-trick

Romelu Lukaku ended his goal drought with an 11-minute hat-trick to send Everton third in the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Sunderland.

David Moyes' side were unable to cope with Everton's pressure in the second 45 and are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Lukaku struck three times in 11 minutes after the break, however, as the magnificent Idrissa Gueye then Yannick Bolasie set him up before Kevin Mirallas released him for his clincher.

The Belgian striker had last scored for his club in March and looked to be floundering once again when he had a header saved in an even first half.

However, he ended his goal draught with a sensational hat-trick.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh