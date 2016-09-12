GBA to protest Richard Commey's loss to Robert Easter Jr

It was another day of shame for boxing officiating, says an executive member of the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA)

The unhappy Authority are set to file a protest against the split points decision that denied Ghanaian Boxer Richard Commey a World title as he lost the IBF lightweight bout against American Robert Easter Junior in Reading, Pennsylvania

In a close contest in which the Ghanaian dropped the American on the canvass in the eighth round insists their campatriot was given a raw deal.

Alhaji Tawfif, an executive member of the GBA told the Graphic Sports that the authority was shocked by the decision - which he desribed as ''daylight robbery'' - as it was obvious Commey won on the night.

“All those who watched the fight including the GBA officials were convinced that Commey was the aggressor, who left his opponent with no option than to hold him (Commey) throughout the fight.

“It was another day of shame for boxing officiating and we of the GBA are obliged to state our position and let the world know that the unanimous decision was a daylight robbery”, he added.

Alhaji Tawfik contended that Commey paid the price for the inability to stage the fight in Ghana.

“In fact, we had the opportunity to promote the fight in Ghana, but the GBA had no support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Had the fight been staged in Ghana the story would have been different”, he argued.

Commey is expected in the country tonight.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports