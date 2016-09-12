Ghana seal World Hockey League Round 2 berth

The Ghana male hockey team defeated Nigeria to win the Hockey World League Round 1 tournament held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.

Ghana came from behind to beat their age-long rivals, Nigeria, 2-1.

Shadrach Baah was the hero of the day when he connected a pass from Elekim Akaba to give Ghana the maximum points at stake.

The match winner, delivered in the 64th minute, sent the stadium into a frenzy as the fans celebrated the feat which earned Ghana a slot in the Hockey World League Round 2.

Earlier in the 54th minute, Emmanuel Ankomah connected a pass from close range to equalise for Ghana after trailing in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Ghana women hockey team also qualified for the Hockey World League Round 2 after defeating favourites, Kenya, 1-0 in their last match

After wasting countless goal scoring opportunities,including eight penalty corners, Elizabeth Opoku made amends for her earlier misses when she connected Umaru Nafisatu's pass in the 66th minute to set the stadium alight.

Moments after the goal Kenya had attacked from all angles with the view of equalising but the defenders of Ghana stood firm,protecting their lone goal advantage.

Story by Ghana/Graphic