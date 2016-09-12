Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Hockey | 12 September 2016 19:36 CET

Ghana seal World Hockey League Round 2 berth

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana male hockey team defeated Nigeria to win the Hockey World League Round 1 tournament held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.

Ghana came from behind to beat their age-long rivals, Nigeria, 2-1.

Shadrach Baah was the hero of the day when he connected a pass from Elekim Akaba to give Ghana the maximum points at stake.

The match winner, delivered in the 64th minute, sent the stadium into a frenzy as the fans celebrated the feat which earned Ghana a slot in the Hockey World League Round 2.

Earlier in the 54th minute, Emmanuel Ankomah connected a pass from close range to equalise for Ghana after trailing in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Ghana women hockey team also qualified for the Hockey World League Round 2 after defeating favourites, Kenya, 1-0 in their last match

After wasting countless goal scoring opportunities,including eight penalty corners, Elizabeth Opoku made amends for her earlier misses when she connected Umaru Nafisatu's pass in the 66th minute to set the stadium alight.

Moments after the goal Kenya had attacked from all angles with the view of equalising but the defenders of Ghana stood firm,protecting their lone goal advantage.

Story by Ghana/Graphic

Hockey

Dear fellow Ghanaians,Our Mother Ghana belongs to us all so whatever You do As a Public Servant,Kindly Do Care for Others.Because we're on this planet temporally,Think Twice My People.
By: Baakofour Omama 1,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img