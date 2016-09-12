Joining Liverpool was worst decision of my life, says Balotelli

Nice striker Mario Balotelli says joining Liverpool was the "worst decision of my life". The Italian scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Reds after arriving for £16m from AC Milan in 2014

He managed one goal in 20 Serie A games on loan at Milan last season before a free transfer to Nice this summer.

"Apart from the fans, who were fantastic, and some players who I got on really well with, I didn't like the club," Balotelli told Canal Plus.

The 26-year-old was speaking before scoring twice on his Nice debut in the 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Marseille on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers, who signed Balotelli, was sacked as Liverpool manager in October 2015, with Jurgen Klopp taking over.

"I had two coaches, with Rodgers and Klopp for a short time, but neither their methods nor their personality left me with a good impression," he said.

"I never really felt right there."

'I can still win the Ballon d'Or'

In an interview with former France, Leeds and Roma midfielder Olivier Dacourt, Balotelli was asked if he still thought about winning the Ballon d'Or.

"Of course. It's not too late," he said. "I think I could have already won it by now, but by working hard in training I could still win it in the next two or three years."

In Sunday's home game, Balotelli was goaded by Marseille's Bafetimbi Gomis as he prepared to take a penalty, but kept his cool to score the opener.

Florian Thauvin, on loan from Newcastle, equalised before ex-Swansea striker Gomis put Marseille in front from the spot.

Balotelli headed home before Wylan Cyprien's long-range winner.

Victory lifted Nice into second in the table, behind leaders Monaco on goal difference, with champions Paris St-Germain in seventh.