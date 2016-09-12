Ghana Premier League: Statistics after match day 28

Match day 28 produced 15 goals, with only Bechem United earning an away league victory. There were seven wins and a draw.

Both Yahaya Mohammed and Latif Blessing registered their names on the scoresheet to increase their goal tallies to 15 and 14 respectively on the scorers' chart.

Liberty Professionals defeated the league leaders Wa All Stars 1-0 at Dansoman to win their first match in six league games.

Bechem United continued their impressing run, as they piped New Edubiase United who have already been condemned to relegation at Bekwai to go five straight wins in the league and six in all competitions.

Aduana Stars gave their title ambition a lifeline when they walloped Techiman City 4-0 to go on the same points with Wa All Stars. However, the Wa lads, who defeated Aduana Stars 0-1 at Dormaa have a better head to head. The two sides will meet on Wednesday in the game that could decide the title: Wa All Stars need a win to be champions.

Inter Allies stunned Dreams FC to go two places above the drop zone.

Hearts of Oak edged Dwarfs to secure their first win in seven games and revived their title hopes.

Medeama and Asante Kotoko settled for a 1-1 draw to further shatter the title ambitions of the Porcupine Warriors who are trailing the league leaders 5 points with two games remaining.

General statistics in the Ghana Premier League

A total of 224 matches have been played thus far.

A total of 441 goals have been scored, which is an average of 1.96 goals per game.

Aduana Stars have scored the highest number of goals, scoring 40 in the process.

Sekondi Hasaacas have let in 41 goals, which are the most goals conceded

Wa All Stars are the team with the best defence, conceding 18 goals

A total of 160 wins have been recorded in 224 games, a percentage of 71. 4% of wins.

Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars have won more league games than any other side: 14 wins in 27 games

There have been 30 away wins. In percentage wise, it is 18.75%

63 drawn games have been witnessed in 224 league matches, which is 28.12%.

Ashgold have drawn twelve (15) games which is the most by a club.

The most goals scored on a match day were 25: match day 6.

The least number of goals scored on a match day were 10, which happened on match day 19.

The highest scoring games were witnessed on match day two and six. On match day 2 Hasaacas defeated Techiman City 4-2 and on match day 6, Liberty Professionals demolished league champions Ashgold 5-1, Kotoko 4-2 Techiman City and Aduana Stars 4-2 Bechem United, all in 6-goal thriller

The highest number of goals scored by a single club in a game were 5 goals by WAFA in a 5-0 win over Hasaacas on match day 3 and Liberty Professionals when they defeated Ashgold 5-1 on match day 6.

Ghana Premier League statistics on players

Yahaya Mohammed is the leading top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 15 goals for Aduana Stars

Dauda Mohammed scored the fastest goal of the first half of the season. It came under one (1) minute against Dreams FC at Dawu on match day 8.

Amos Frimpong is the highest scoring defender in the league thus far with 8 goals for Asante Kotoko

Charles Boateng was the first player to score a goal this season, when his opener aided WAFA to edge Kotoko 2-0, with Samuel Tetteh scoring the other on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League

Samuel Tetteh registered the first hat-trick of the season on match day 3 when WAFA thrashed Hasaacas 5-0. Yahaya Mohammed recorded the second hat-trick of the season, after hitting three past Hasaacas on match day 8. Dauda Mohammed completed the first round of the season with the 3rd hat-trick as Kotoko defeated Techiman City 4-2 before Latif Blessing bagged a hat-trick against Hasaacas to record the 4 of the season. Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars and Abednego Tetteh of Bechem United were the first two players to score a hat-trick in the second round of the season in their outfits victory against Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak respectively.

12 players scored a brace after the first round of matches: Maxwell Baako of Wa All Stars, Latif Blessing of Liberty Professionals (scored a brace twice), Eric Bekoe of Hasaacas, Musah Ibrahim of Hearts of Oak, Saddick Adams of Berekum (twice) Chelsea, Magnus Ebo Duncan of Hasaacas , Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars (thrice), Dauda Mohammed, Bright Adjei (Aduana Stars), Bright Lukman (Dwarfs), Richmond Lamptey (WAFA) and Kojo Poku (Hasaacas)

The first player to be sent off was Eric Kumi, for receiving the 2nd booking for taking off his shirt, after scoring against Medeama.

Emmanuel Hayford and Lord Ofushene of Dreams FC and Inter Allies respectively were the first two persons to see a direct red card, following a scuffle between them in their sides 2-2 draw.

