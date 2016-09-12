Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
12 September 2016

UEFA Champions League: Thomas Partey left out of Atletico Madrid’s squad for midweek clash

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey was not included in Diegio Simeone's 23-man squad that will make the trip to Holland to face PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled with playing time, having failed to feature in all the three La Liga games played by Atletico Madrid.

Partey's presence in the Atletico Madrid outfit was hugely felt last season, coming on in most games as a substitute to torment opposing sides is consistently being overlooked by the Argentine this season.

Atletico Madrid have been drawn in group D alongside Rotov, PSV and Bayern Munich

Full squad list for the tie against PSV
Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak and Andre Moreira
Defenders: Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul Niguez, Tiago Mendes, Gabi, Nicolas Gaitan and Augusto Fernandez

Strikers: Kevin Gameiro, Fernando Torres, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann.

