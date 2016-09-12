Spokesperson of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Otto Plahar has rubbished allegation levelled by a section of the media against the Ghana Football Association for under-declaring the amount paid by the Russian Football Association for the friendly game between Ghana and Russia in Moscow on last week Tuesday.

There were reports that the GFA signed a contract worth $327,000, but with an initial payment of $150,000, which was contrary to the total contract sum of $150,000 declared by the association.

However, the GFA has been vindicated by the Sports Ministry who received a copy of the contract signed with the Russian FA.

'We have a copy of the contract with us (Ministry), and I think for the first time we should congratulate the GFA for making available the contract of the friendly to us," the Sports Ministry's PRO Otto Plahar told Kasapa FM.

"The contract sum is a total of $177,000 and $27,000 as VAT goes to the Russian Football Union with the remainder ($150,000) coming to the GFA.

'Let me say emphatically that the figure coming to GFA is $150,000. I believe it is important that when issues of this nature crops up we take our time before putting anything in the domain.'

