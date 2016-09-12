Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016 17:25 CET

Ghana Premier League: Inusah Musah is ready for Black Stars call-up: Yaw Preko

Inusah Musah has earned the praises of Yaw Preko after putting up an impressive performance in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

Musah, who in the absence of Robin Gnagne was handed the captain's armband, actually lived to the expectation by keeping the attackers of Dwarfs at bay to help Hearts of Oak earn the desired results.

Yaw Preko believes his performance, since recovering from an injury to play actively with the team in the second half should earn him a call-up into the Black Stars.

'Inusah, since he came in the second of the season, has been superb, and we are all happy for him, and we pray that he will get definite call-up into the senior national team and prove his worth.'

