Aston Villa legend Ian Taylor lavish praise on Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Aston Villa legend Ian Taylor singled out Jordan Ayew for praise after his man-of-the-match display against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Ghana international provided two assists to for Ross McCormack and Rudy Gestede to score in the 2-2 home draw.

'Jordan Ayew was our shining light. He caused problems coming inside,' Taylor said.

The 25-year-old has featured in all league matches for the Villains but yet to find the back of the net.

Villa's are 17th place in the championship table after six matches with one win, three draws and two defeats.

