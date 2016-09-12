Ghana Premier League: Results and scorers on match day 28
Fifteen (15) goals were scored on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL)
Below is the full list of results and scorers on match day 28 of the GPL
Hearts of oak 0-1 Dwarfs
Scorer: Foovi Agudi
Medeama SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko
Scorers: Eric Donkor scored the opener for Kotoko, before Bismark Oppong drew level for the hosts
Liberty Professionals 1-0 Wa All Stars
Scorer: Latif Blessing
Berekum Chelsea 2-0 AshGold
Scorers: Sadick Abubakar, Stephen Owusu
Aduana Stars 4-0 Techiman City
Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed, Daniel Darkwa, Bright Adjei, Derek Sasraku
Dreams FC 0-1 Inter Allies
Scorer: Frederick Boateng
Hasaacas 2-1 WAFA
Scorers: Komlan Agbegnadan put the visitors in the lead, but Kingsley Adjei gave Hasaacas the equaliser, before Saliw Babawo got the winner
New Edubiase United 0-1 Bechem United
Scorer: Osei Bonsu
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh