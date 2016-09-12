Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016 15:55 CET

Ghana Premier League: Results and scorers on match day 28

Fifteen (15) goals were scored on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL)

Below is the full list of results and scorers on match day 28 of the GPL

Hearts of oak 0-1 Dwarfs
Scorer: Foovi Agudi
Medeama SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko
Scorers: Eric Donkor scored the opener for Kotoko, before Bismark Oppong drew level for the hosts

Liberty Professionals 1-0 Wa All Stars
Scorer: Latif Blessing
Berekum Chelsea 2-0 AshGold
Scorers: Sadick Abubakar, Stephen Owusu
Aduana Stars 4-0 Techiman City
Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed, Daniel Darkwa, Bright Adjei, Derek Sasraku

Dreams FC 0-1 Inter Allies
Scorer: Frederick Boateng
Hasaacas 2-1 WAFA
Scorers: Komlan Agbegnadan put the visitors in the lead, but Kingsley Adjei gave Hasaacas the equaliser, before Saliw Babawo got the winner

New Edubiase United 0-1 Bechem United
Scorer: Osei Bonsu



Members

