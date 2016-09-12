Ghana Premier League: Results and scorers on match day 28

Fifteen (15) goals were scored on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL)

Below is the full list of results and scorers on match day 28 of the GPL

Hearts of oak 0-1 Dwarfs

Scorer: Foovi Agudi

Medeama SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Scorers: Eric Donkor scored the opener for Kotoko, before Bismark Oppong drew level for the hosts

Liberty Professionals 1-0 Wa All Stars

Scorer: Latif Blessing

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 AshGold

Scorers: Sadick Abubakar, Stephen Owusu

Aduana Stars 4-0 Techiman City

Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed, Daniel Darkwa, Bright Adjei, Derek Sasraku

Dreams FC 0-1 Inter Allies

Scorer: Frederick Boateng

Hasaacas 2-1 WAFA

Scorers: Komlan Agbegnadan put the visitors in the lead, but Kingsley Adjei gave Hasaacas the equaliser, before Saliw Babawo got the winner

New Edubiase United 0-1 Bechem United

Scorer: Osei Bonsu



