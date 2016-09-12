Boxing | 12 September 2016 15:55 CET
Richard Commey: Ghanaian boxer arrives home after IBF title loss
Ghana's Richard Commey has safely arrived in Ghana following his inability to win the vacant IBF lightweight belt after last Friday's split decision loss to Toledo, Ohio native Robert Easter Jr.
Commey was given a heroes' welcome when he arrived in Accra on Monday morning at the Kotoka International Airport, as supporters close to 300 besieged the arrival hall of the Airport.
play
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh