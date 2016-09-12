Nzema Kotoko coach Mallam Yahaya claims Division One tougher than Ghana Premier League

Nzema Kotoko coach Mallam Yahaya claims the Division One League is tougher than the elite division Ghana Premier League.

The ex-Ghana international argues that all top three clubs in all three zones have amassed more points than clubs in the top-flight.

"The Division One League this season is tougher than the Premier League because our teams which are on top and second position are having more points that the Premier League whilst our top scorers are on heat with more goals than the Premier too," the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder told sports journalist Opiah Mensah Capito after his side's 1-1 draw with Zone Two winner Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

In Zone I, Real Tamale United, Mighty Royals and Bolga All Stars have totaled 53, 52 and 51 points respectively.

Elmina Sharks and Gold Stars accumulated 66 and 57 points respectively.

Zone III has seen Great Olympics have 53 points with chasers Heart of Lions and Okyeman Planners tied on 53 with three matches to the end of the season.

