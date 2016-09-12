Ebusua Dwarfs: Prosper Narteh impressed with his side's output despite loss to Hearts

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Prosper Narteh has stated that he is impressed with his side's output despite losing 1-0 to Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Cape Coast giants who were fired up for action and troubled the Phobians in the first half of their Ghana Premier League game on Sunday.

Dwarfs despite conceding a goal in the second half through Foovi Aguidi's strike. They never got despaired as they piled intense pressure on the home side but they failed to get the needed equalizer.

'I'm impressed with the performance of my players, they played according to my instruction but we got punished due to lack of concentration. But I'm impressed with the performance the boys put up,' Narteh said in the post-match interview. READ ALSO: Berekum Chelsea beat AshGold

'Some of the games that we have lost, we played better than the opponent. In our game against Bechem United, Medeama and now Hearts we played better but we lost. We have to go back, prepare for our next game.'

After the loss, Dwarfs are not safe on the league table as they are at the 13 position with 34 points, one point better than the 15th placed team Sekondi Hasaacas.

But Narteh is optimistic of his side's survival with two games left to be played.

'I can confidently say that Dwarfs will survive, we have two games to play. So we will definitely survive, all we need is to win those games. I believe we will survive no doubt about that,' he concluded.

Dwarfs will host already relegated side New Edubiase at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their next league duel.

