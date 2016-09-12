Balotelli: Italian striker: My worst mistake was joining Liverpool

Mario Balotelli says joining Liverpool was the worst decision of his life.

The Italian scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Reds after arriving for £16m from AC Milan in 2014.

"It was the worst mistake of my life," Balotelli told Canal Plus.

"Apart from the fans, who were fantastic, and some players who I got on really well with, I didn't like the club," Balotelli told Canal Plus.

The 26-year-old was speaking before scoring twice on his Nice debut in the 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Marseille on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers, who signed Balotelli, was sacked as Liverpool manager in October 2015, with Jurgen Klopp taking over.

"I had two coaches, with Rodgers and Klopp for a short time, but neither their methods nor their personality left me with a good impression," he said.

"I never really felt right there."



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh