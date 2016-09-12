Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016

Liberty coach George Lamptey: We were tactically superior against Wa All Stars

Liberty Professionals coach George Lamptey praised his players for being tactically disciplined in the 1-0 win over Wa All Stars on Sunday in Dansoman.

The Scientific Soccer Lads needed a win to ensure safety after going four matches without a win.

Latif Blessing first half header bagged the points and ensured they amassed 35 points after 28 matches.

"Coming into the game we were not at a good position so we needed to win. I spoke to my boys and made them know what was at stake and they did exactly what I told them," Lamptey said in a post-match interview.

"They played to instruction and as you can see we were able to win. I must congratulate them for this win.

"We must work hard to win our last two games as well."

