Genclerbirligi new signing Kamal Issah marks Turkish Super Lig debut

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah played his first match for Genclerbirligi in their 0-0 draw with Alanyaspor on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 24-year-old was handed a starting role by head coach Ibrahim Uzulmez and the former Ghana youth international did well with his distributions and breaking up play.

But he was withdrawn at half time as coach Uzulmez threw on attacker Vedat Muriqi to search for a win.

Issah moved to the Turkish top-flight from Norwegian side Stabaek.

