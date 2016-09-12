Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 September 2016 12:55 CET

Genclerbirligi new signing Kamal Issah marks Turkish Super Lig debut

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah played his first match for Genclerbirligi in their 0-0 draw with Alanyaspor on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 24-year-old was handed a starting role by head coach Ibrahim Uzulmez and the former Ghana youth international did well with his distributions and breaking up play.

But he was withdrawn at half time as coach Uzulmez threw on attacker Vedat Muriqi to search for a win.

Issah moved to the Turkish top-flight from Norwegian side Stabaek.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

FRIENDSHIP IS A SINGLE SOUL DWELLING IN TWO BODIES
By: Felicia OWARE - Hamb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img