Hearts defender Inusah Musah wins fourth Man of the Match award in win over Dwarfs

Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah was adjudged Man of the Match for the forth time this season as the Phobians returned to winning ways against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Post-Traguil era started on a bright note with Togolese international Foovi Aguidi scoring a sublime free kick in a 1-0 win over Dwarfs to move Hearts up the log.

And Inusah, captain in the absence of Gnage, excelled again at the back for Hearts.

With the game barren, Inusah cleared the ball off the line with goal keeper Akurugu well and truly beaten to ensure Hearts kept a clean sheet.

He was voted man of the match in the Super Clash against Kotoko and subsequently against Techiman City and Inter Allies.

